Dale Wilson Scott
Montgomery - SCOTT, Dale Wilson, Colonel, USAF, Retired, passed peacefully Sunday, June 16 at the age of 98. Colonel Scott entered the military in December 1941 and was a B-25 medium bomber pilot flying fifty combat missions during World War II in North Africa, Sicily and Italy. He flew jet bombers in Europe during the Cold War and had many other assignments including four years at the Pentagon. He completed his Air Force career as Air University Director of Plans retiring in 1971 after thirty years of service. Following retirement from the military, he served as Director of the Development Disabilities Program for the State of Alabama until June, 1986. He was a member of the military Order of Daedalians and the Military Officers Association of America. He served as president of the Family Guidance Center Board of Directors, president of the Maxwell Kiwanis Club, president of the St. Vincent de Paul Society and worked with other volunteer agencies. Colonel Scott attended Cleveland College and New York University, and received a BA degree from The George Washington University and a graduate degree from Troy State University.
He was predeceased by his wife and high school sweetheart, Nancy Armstrong Scott and by three sons, Michael, William and John Scott. He is survived by daughters Karen Hitcho (Robert) of Columbia, Maryland and Nancy Mikolaschek (Alfred) of Madison, Alabama and daughter in law, Marilyn Watson Scott of Ft. Worth, Texas; sons Mark A. Scott (Sherry) of Pinehurst, North Carolina and Paul X. Scott (Ronda) of Montgomery. He is survived by twelve grandchildren and four great grandchildren all of whom he deeply loved.
The family will receive friends at Alabama Heritage Funeral Home from 5:30 to 6:30p.m., Thursday, June 20, 2019. The rosary service will be led by Father Wayne Youngman at 10:30 am followed by funeral mass at 11:00 am at the Church of the Holy Spirit, Montgomery, Friday June 21, 2019. A reception will be held in the Parrish Hall following Mass. Interment will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to or send donations to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, Church of the Holy Spirit, 8570 Vaughn Road, Montgomery, Alabama 36117. To offer online condolences please visit www.alabamaheritagefh.com
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on June 19, 2019