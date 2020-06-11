Daleisha Lynndell Stroud
Montgomery - Miss Daleisha Lynndell Stroud age 40 a resident of Montgomery, AL passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date by Davis Funeral Home, LLC.
Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.