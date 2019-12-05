|
Dan Joe Lewis
Tuscaloosa - Dan Joe Lewis, 83, a native of Tuscaloosa, AL, went home to be with the Lord on December 4, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. Mr. Lewis was born in Tuscaloosa, AL on January 14, 1936. Funeral Services will be held at Camellia Baptist Church, 105 Woodvale Rd, Prattville, AL on December 8, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with viewing one hour prior to the funeral with Brother Jim Whorton and the Reverend Glenn Brock officiating. Burial will follow at Prattville Memory Gardens with Prattville Memorial directing. Mr. Lewis is preceded in death by his parents, Johnnie Mae and George Herbert Lewis of Tuscaloosa, AL; son, Michael Dan Lewis; son-in-law, Robert Driskill. He is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years Evelyn; one son, Johnny Ray Lewis (Nancy) of Prattville, AL; two daughters, Mitzi Kaye Overstreet (William) Huntsville, AL and Deborah Jo Driskill, Jacksonville, FL; 10 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; one sister, Katherine Hardin (Scott) of Tuscaloosa, AL; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends throughout the world. Mr. Lewis was a high school graduate of Holt High School in Tuscaloosa, AL. He attended the University of Alabama and received his Computer Science degree from Troy State University. He was a veteran of the Korean and Vietnam wars. He was decorated for Gallantry during those tours. Mr. Lewis was retired from the United States Air Force after serving 25 years as a computer specialist traveling worldwide with a conversion team implementing computer systems for the military. He also retired from Computer Science Corporation as an IT specialist. While serving in the military, Mr. Lewis loved coaching football for the little league teams at each location that he was assigned too. He was a member of Camellia Baptist Church for over 40 years, where he served as Deacon, Sunday school teacher and was on various church committees. His concern and love for families and children led him to serve with the Week Day Education Ministry at Camellia for several years. He was co-founder of the Autauga County Baptist Carpenters for Christ and for over 30 years served as a leader with a volunteer group of 60 plus men constructing church buildings in different states for a congregation needing a place to worship. These men took their vacations each year as a mission trip to build these churches at no cost to the congregation. To God Be the Glory! Pallbearers will be his grandsons, William Overstreet III, Cory Overstreet, Robert Driskill, Shawn Lewis, Jason Ingram and Jason Mathis. Honorary Pallbearers are Autauga Baptist Carpenters for Christ and the Men's V Sunday School Class, Camellia Baptist Church. Visitation will be at the Prattville Memorial Chapel on Sunday, December 7, 2019, 841 Fairview Avenue, Prattville, AL from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Dec. 5 to Dec. 11, 2019