Montgomery - Daniel Benge Reid passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at the age of 70. He was born on March 26, 1949 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Nina Pearl (Benge) Reid and Vernor Almond Reid. Daniel graduated from Sidney Lanier High School in 1967 in Montgomery, AL and enlisted in the United States Air Force in early 1969 and served for 20 years retiring as a technical sergeant with numerous commendations. After retirement, he worked for the Montgomery Advertiser until he went back to school. In 1998, he graduated from Auburn University at Montgomery with a B.S. in education. He was an elementary school teacher for Montgomery Public School system for 18 years; and he was loved by all who knew him. He is survived by his son, Chad Reid of Montgomery; his daughters, Melissa Reid of Daytona Beach, FL and Nicole Reid of Dallas, TX; grandson, Cameron Reid in the US Navy; granddaughter, Darley P. Reid of Huron, OH; as well as several cousins, nieces nephews and friends all over the world. He was preceded in death by his son, Brent Vern Reid of Huron, OH; his parents; and his brothers, Richard William Reid of Knoxville, TN and Jack Lane Reid of Louisville, KY. Visitation will be held at Leak Memory Chapel on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 10:00am with a Celebration of Life at 11:00am. Burial will follow at Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo, AL.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020