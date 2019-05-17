Services
Phillips-Riley Funeral Home
2284 West Fairview Avenue
Montgomery, AL 36108
(334) 263-0477
Lying in State
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Freewill Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Freewill Baptist Church
Daniel McCall Obituary
Daniel McCall

Montgomery - McCall, Mr. Daniel, "HULK", A resident of Montgomery, AL, departed this life on Saturday, May 11, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 12:00 Noon from Freewill Baptist Church, Rev. Edward J. Nettles, Pastor and Rev. Monte Maddox, Officiating. Burial will follow in the Bethel Primitive Churchyard cemetery, Burkesville, AL, Mr. McCall will lie in state one hour prior to services, Phillips-Riley Funeral Home Directing.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on May 17, 2019
