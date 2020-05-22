|
Daniel R. Stalling, Jr
Montgomery - Daniel "Dan" Rush Stallings, Jr, age 90, lifetime resident of Montgomery, Alabama, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020. He was proceeded in death by his wife of 43 years, Jean (Andrew) Stallings, wife of two years, Frances "Fran" Farris Stallings, his parents Daniel Rush "Rush" and Elizabeth (Shell) Stallings Sr., and daughter Carolyn Jean Stallings. He is survived by his daughter, Patricia "Patti" (Stallings) MeGahee, his son and daughter-in-law, Daniel Rush "Rush" and Shan (Carner) Stallings, III, five beautiful granddaughters, Carrie (MeGahee) and husband Zach Olsen, Katie MeGahee, Kristi MeGahee, Ashlyn (Stallings) and husband Wes Carter, and Kristen (Stallings) and husband William Van Hooser. He loved being the great granddaddy to Trevor and Avery Olsen, Tal Carter and Will Van Hooser. He also leaves behind his brother, John and wife Joy (Paterson) Stallings, sister Nancy (Stallings) and husband Larry Elliott, and sweet companion for numerous years, Nell Brown. Dan considered his co-workers at Montgomery Metro family, and loved them dearly. Dan (Deedah) loved his family, First United Methodist Church, and his Auburn Tigers. He also loved "the Farm"- acreage in Snowdoun, Alabama purchased by his father where family events were held, laughter abounded, and memories were born. An avid hunter and fisherman, he was happiest outdoors, and mastered the art of growing roses. Dan attended Sidney Lanier High School and Auburn University, where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity, and afterwards served in the U.S. Army. He was a member of Capital City Kiwanis Club (President), and served on the FUMC Administrative Board (Board of Trustees), and the Montgomery Board of Realtors (President). The family would like to thank the staff of Baptist Hospital South for their devoted and attentive care, and sweet support of the family. Dan was called a "true southern gentleman" by many. He will be sorely missed. A private family service will be held at a later date due to corona virus. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Stegall Seminary Scholarship Foundation, through First United Methodist Church, or the .
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from May 22 to May 24, 2020