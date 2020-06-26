Daniel Reid Vinson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel Reid Vinson

Daytona Beach, FL - Mr. Daniel Reid Vinson, age 43, a resident of Daytona Beach, FL, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Daniel was a native of Montgomery, AL and his final act was to give the gift of life as an organ donor. He loved fishing and his ashes were spread over his favorite fishing spot in Daytona. He was preceded in death by his father George Waylon Vinson and his sister Susan Woodruff Griffies. He is survived by his mother Brenda Hartzog; his step-mother Beverly Vinson; his children Kaley Vinson of Wetumpka, AL, and Carter, Casey, and Logan Vinson of Daytona Beach, FL; brother David Waylon (Morgan) Vinson of Deatsville, AL; sister Angela Jill Gibson of DeFuniak Springs, FL; and sister Lisa Woodruff (Lee Gatlin) of Athens, GA. Brookside Funeral Home of Millbrook, AL directing.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brookside Funeral Home
3360 Brookside Dr.
Millbrook, AL 36054
334-285-7442
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved