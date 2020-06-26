Daniel Reid Vinson



Daytona Beach, FL - Mr. Daniel Reid Vinson, age 43, a resident of Daytona Beach, FL, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Daniel was a native of Montgomery, AL and his final act was to give the gift of life as an organ donor. He loved fishing and his ashes were spread over his favorite fishing spot in Daytona. He was preceded in death by his father George Waylon Vinson and his sister Susan Woodruff Griffies. He is survived by his mother Brenda Hartzog; his step-mother Beverly Vinson; his children Kaley Vinson of Wetumpka, AL, and Carter, Casey, and Logan Vinson of Daytona Beach, FL; brother David Waylon (Morgan) Vinson of Deatsville, AL; sister Angela Jill Gibson of DeFuniak Springs, FL; and sister Lisa Woodruff (Lee Gatlin) of Athens, GA. Brookside Funeral Home of Millbrook, AL directing.









