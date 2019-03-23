|
|
Danny DeVan Hester
Prattville - Danny DeVan Hester, 62, resident of Prattville, AL, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 21, 2019. Funeral services will be held at Camellia Baptist Church on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Prattville Memory Gardens with Prattville Memorial directing. Mr. Hester was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Una Hester and brother, Charley "Tuna" Hester. He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Gail Green Hester; two sons, Patrick Hester (April) and Jeremy Hester (Amanda); seven grandchildren, Savannah, Sadie, Wyatt, Reagen, Olivia, Owen and Brooks Hester; brother, Frank Hester (Sally); brother-in-law, James Green (Annette); numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, extended family and many friends. The family will receive friends at Prattville Memorial on Sunday evening from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
www.prattvillememorial.com
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Mar. 23, 2019