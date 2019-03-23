Services
Prattville Memorial Chapel & Memory Gardens
841 Fairview Ave
Prattville, AL 36066
(334) 365-7147
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Prattville Memorial Chapel & Memory Gardens
841 Fairview Ave
Prattville, AL 36066
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Camellia Baptist Church
Danny DeVan Hester

Prattville - Danny DeVan Hester, 62, resident of Prattville, AL, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 21, 2019. Funeral services will be held at Camellia Baptist Church on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Prattville Memory Gardens with Prattville Memorial directing. Mr. Hester was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Una Hester and brother, Charley "Tuna" Hester. He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Gail Green Hester; two sons, Patrick Hester (April) and Jeremy Hester (Amanda); seven grandchildren, Savannah, Sadie, Wyatt, Reagen, Olivia, Owen and Brooks Hester; brother, Frank Hester (Sally); brother-in-law, James Green (Annette); numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, extended family and many friends. The family will receive friends at Prattville Memorial on Sunday evening from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Mar. 23, 2019
