|
|
Dr. Daphne Knight was born on September 9, 1970 to Ms. Betty Mullins Cox and Mr. Robert Bailey. She accepted Christ as her Lord and Saviour at an early age and was baptized at Cathmagby Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11:00a.m. at Cathmagby Baptist Church burial will follow in Church Cemetery. Liberty Mortuary LLC, Wetumpka, AL directing.
Daphne was preceded in death by her grandmothers; Mrs. Lillian Porterfield Mullins and Mrs. Lottie Parks Bailey, her grandfather Mr. Raymond Bailey, and her favorite Uncle John Mullins.
Dr. Knight leaves to cherish her memories a loving and devoted husband; Alfred "Lonnie" Knight, a devoted mother Ms. Betty Mullins Cox,Wetumpka, AL and a loving father Mr. Robert (Brenda) Bailey, Minneapolis, Minnesota. Two daughters Kayla (Ken) Harris and Jamesia Clements, both of Wetumpka, AL. One stepson Desmond (LaTonya) Knight, Montgomery, AL. Adored Grandchildren; Kensley, Khloe and Kyrie of Wetumpka, AL. Karlyn of Montgomery, AL. Kenneth Reese of Stone Mountain, GA. Siblings; LaMarr Cox of Newport News, VA, LaVarr Cox of Wetumpka, AL Monica Labat of Covington, GA Ty'ana Bailey, Adrienn Bailey, and Anisia (Jackson) Bailey-Jacques all of Minneapolis, MN and Robert Bailey, Jr of Studio City, CA.
Liberty Mortuary, LLC, 205 Lancaster St., Wetumpka, AL, 334-478-4201
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019