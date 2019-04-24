Services
Prattville Memorial Chapel & Memory Gardens
841 Fairview Ave
Prattville, AL 36066
(334) 365-7147
Calling hours
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Prattville Memorial Chapel & Memory Gardens
841 Fairview Ave
Prattville, AL 36066
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Prattville Memorial Chapel & Memory Gardens
841 Fairview Ave
Prattville, AL 36066
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daphne Bates
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daphne Wilson Bates

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Daphne Wilson Bates Obituary
Daphne Wilson Bates

Montgomery - Daphne Wilson Bates, 47, a resident of Montgomery, AL, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 22, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from the Chapel of Prattville Memorial at 1:00 p.m. with Brother Mike Northcutt officiating. Burial will follow in Prattville Memory Gardens. She is survived by her mother, Betty Wilson; two sisters, Tracy Welch (Chris) and Tammy Sager (Tommy); beloved nieces and nephews, Maddie Welch, Zach Welch, Ari Sager and TJ Sager, step-daughter, Kim Bates Culpepper (David); seven step-grandchildren, Raylen Blankenship, Malenna Culpepper, Destiny Culpepper, Kendra Culpepper, Zak Culpepper, John Culpepper and Dana Culpepper; many dearly, loved cousins; her boyfriend, Chris Deavers extended family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her honor to the Alzheimer's Dementia Foundation or . The family will receive friends at Prattville Memorial on Wednesday evening from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

www.prattvillememorial.com
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now