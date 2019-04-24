|
Daphne Wilson Bates
Montgomery - Daphne Wilson Bates, 47, a resident of Montgomery, AL, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 22, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from the Chapel of Prattville Memorial at 1:00 p.m. with Brother Mike Northcutt officiating. Burial will follow in Prattville Memory Gardens. She is survived by her mother, Betty Wilson; two sisters, Tracy Welch (Chris) and Tammy Sager (Tommy); beloved nieces and nephews, Maddie Welch, Zach Welch, Ari Sager and TJ Sager, step-daughter, Kim Bates Culpepper (David); seven step-grandchildren, Raylen Blankenship, Malenna Culpepper, Destiny Culpepper, Kendra Culpepper, Zak Culpepper, John Culpepper and Dana Culpepper; many dearly, loved cousins; her boyfriend, Chris Deavers extended family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her honor to the Alzheimer's Dementia Foundation or . The family will receive friends at Prattville Memorial on Wednesday evening from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
