Darlene Happel Pearce
Montgomery - Darlene Happel Pearce passed away peacefully on April 23, 2019 at home surrounded by the immense love of her family and friends. She remained beautifully strong and courageous through the progression of her diagnosis of Parkinson's and Lewy Body Dementia. Her love and sparkle for others will always be remembered and treasured. A beautiful blessing to all who knew her and especially to her family and friends who loved her tremendously. To be loved by Darlene was to be loved perfectly and with pure joy.
Darlene is survived by her loving husband of 13 years Joseph R. Pearce, her daughter Debbie Dupre (Allen) and son Doug Lyon (Tammy); daughters Holly O'Donnell and Susan Ax (David). She adored her grandchildren who loved her as their "Graggy": Kelly Michelle and Allison Lewis; Lauren Thomas (Dane), Jordan Lewis (Cecil), Katie Lyon, and Randy Odom (Kaitlyn); Sara Dupre and Michael Dupre (Courtney); Pearce, Margaret, and Stephen O'Donnell; and Michael and Emery Ax and her beautiful six great grandchildren. She is predeceased by husbands Goodwin L. Myrick and the father of her children Larry B. Lyon; and grandson Ryne Odom.
Darlene was born in St Louis, Missouri on July 12, 1941 to Henry and Ruth Happel and moved to Tulsa, Oklahoma. She was a graduate of Will Rogers High School class of 1959 as a class favorite and class beauty. She was a member of Chi Omega Sorority and majored in music at Oklahoma State University and attended Julliard School of Music in New York City. Darlene taught music at Fledgling School at MAFB, was a Mary Kay Consultant, and retired from Central Bank (now BBVA Compass Bank) as Vice President of Sales. Darlene loved the travels and adventures she experienced and the lifelong friendships she also made within the Air Force and ALFA Insurance.
Visitation will be held at Saint James United Methodist Church, Montgomery, AL on Friday, April 26 from 12:30 - 2:00 PM with a celebration of Darlene's beautiful life at 2:00 PM. Graveside services will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Monday, April 29 at 10:00 AM. Pallbearers will be Steven Bass, Michael Dupre, Cecil Lewis, Donald Mack, Randy Odom, Pearce O'Donnell and Dane Thomas. Honorary Pallbearers will be The Will Rogers Class of 1959 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, David Ax, David Bates, James Bouler, Walter Givhan, Park Hinman, Claud Neilson, William Rankin, James Sulzby, William Turnipseed, and John Cox Webb. Special love and appreciation to Cindy Johnson and Cathy Johnson who showered her with the most perfect love and care. Donations may be made to Saint James United Methodist Church, Camp Ryne YMCA, or the .
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Apr. 26, 2019