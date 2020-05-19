|
Darold Lee Dunlavy
Opelika - Darold Lee Dunlavy of Opelika, formerly of Montgomery and Pike Road, passed away on May 16, 2020 at home surrounded by his family after a long, courageous battle with a rare neurological disorder. He is survived by his devoted wife of over 50 years, Carolyn Kyser Dunlavy; his beloved daughters, Kelli Harris (Brian) and Leigh Anne Bosman (Francois), both of Auburn, Alabama; five grandchildren, Hannah and Andrew Harris, and Philip, Claire and Camilla Bosman; his sister, Donna Elliott of Homer, Georgia; and his brother, Dean Dunlavy (SuEllen) of Pike Road, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leota Ensinger and Harold Dunlavy. He will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him, especially his loyal Golden Retriever, "Champ."
Darold graduated from the University of Montevallo in 1963 with a B.A. in Political Science and Speech and a M.Ed. in Education Administration in 1971. His career in higher education administration began at the University of Montevallo and continued until he retired from Auburn University at Montgomery (AUM) in 1995 as Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs. Concurrently, he founded and served as head coach of the AUM men's tennis program for nearly 20 years. Under his leadership, the team won the NAIA National Championship in 1987, becoming the first men's tennis program in Alabama to earn a national title. That year, he was honored by his peers with the NAIA National Coach of the Year award. He considered himself privileged in both of his roles at AUM to have the opportunity to positively influence young people in achieving their dreams. Following his retirement from AUM, he served for 10 years as Executive Director of the Mental Health Association in Alabama (now Mental Health America) where he continued to fulfill his passion for helping others.
Memorial donations in Darold's honor may be made to the AUM Tennis Program, by mailing checks (payable to AUM with Men's Tennis in the memo line) to: AUM Development, Attn: Marie Harrington, PO Box 244023, Montgomery, AL 36124.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a public celebration of life service held at a later date.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from May 19 to May 24, 2020