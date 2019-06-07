|
|
Darry Wayne Cline
Ozark - Darry Wayne Cline, 58, formerly of Montgomery, passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019. He was preceded in death by his sister, Sherri Lynne Cline; his grandparents, Mr & Mrs. Tom Cline and Mr. & Mrs. Frank Benners; his uncles, Philip Benners and Kenneth Cline; and a granddaughter, Madeline Cline. He is survived by his wife, Yolanda Cline; his children, Joseph Wayne Cline, Sr., Teresa Ann Cline Bethea (Justin), Heather Jane Cline (Roderick Williams), Dean J. Wheeler (Sonya Thorson-Hight), Rachel Wheeler Hutton (Sam), Laura Wheeler Grant (Trencey); 18 grandchildren; his parents, Charles & Betty Cline of Montgomery; his brother, Allen Cline (LeAnn); his niece, Rose Cline, as well as many cousins; and his beloved dog, Bambi. Darry was a graduate of Jeff Davis High School where he played the clarinet in the band. He earned an associate and a bachelor's degree in computer engineering from DeVry University. He worked for National Microsystems as well as various other jobs.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Leak Memory Chapel at 2:00 pm with a Graveside Service to follow at 3:00 pm in Greenwood Cemetery.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on June 7, 2019