Dave Ford, Sr.
Tuskegee - Dave Ford, Sr., a resident of Tuskegee, Alabama passed May 12, 2019. Mr. Ford was born March 29, 1935, the eighth of thirteen children born to Mr. and Mrs. John and Ethel Ford, in Sprott, AL. Dave served his country faithfully in the United States Army, and was honorably discharged. Mr. Ford's professional career brought him to the Tuskegee Veteran's Hospital. He was also an astute businessman, serving the Tuskegee community as a professional barber at the Fonville Barbershop for more than 40 years. His joy and willingness to help others often found him meeting customers at 4:00 am, and after business hours; including visits, to nursing homes, customers' homes, and on vacation. Dave and his wife, Marian, were also members of the Macon County Development Corporation, responsible for owning the first black-owned Holiday Inn in the world, here in Tuskegee, AL. Mr. Ford was a member of Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, serving as an ordained Deacon, as well as in various ministries, including the Soup Kitchen, Tape Ministry for the Sick and Shut In, Male Chorus, Sunday School Teacher, and Benevolence Ministry.
Dave leaves to cherish his memories, his loving wife of 55 years, Marian "Mrs. Honey" Ford; son, Dave Ford, Jr., Tuskegee, AL; daughter, Jeanne (Ricardo) Banks, Houston, TX; grandsons, Ricardo II and John Banks, Houston, TX; two brothers, Timothy Ford, Selma, AL, Cad (Audrey) Ford, Sprott, AL; two sisters, Rosa L. (James) Pryor, Chicago, IL, Ethel Jean Ford, Selma, AL; sisters-in-law, Denise (Sam) Guile, Dorothy Burt, both of Cincinnati, OH, Glenda Ford, Gadsden, AL, and a host of nieces, nephews, other loving relatives an friends.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11:00 am at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, Dr. John H. Curry, Jr., pastor. Interment will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 12:30 EST in the Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery, McKenzie's Funeral Home Staff, directing. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 from 3:00 - 6:00 pm at the funeral home with a family hour to follow from 6:00 - 7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations/contributions be made to Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 410 Cedar St., PO Box 830711, Tuskegee, AL, 36083, in his honor.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on May 17, 2019