David Bradley Peel
David Bradley Peel, born January 4, 1974, in Montgomery, AL, went to be with the Lord on December 24, 2019, after a lengthy, but valiant, fight with cancer. David leaves behind to treasure his memory his wife, Andrea Johnson Peel, and his children Devon, Daniel, Troy, and Taylor. In addition, he is survived by his parents, Scott and Kim Russell, and Anthony and Debra Peel; his in-laws, Larry and Peggy Johnson; his brother, Jason (Julie) Peel and niece Erin; his sister, Ashley Peel; his grandmother, Betty (Nana) Wendling; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
David worked in the insurance industry for over 25 years serving individuals and companies throughout the southeast. He served on the Montgomery Independent Insurance Agents Association for the last 15 years, and served one term on the Board of Directors of the Alabama Independent Insurance Agents Association. In addition, he volunteered as a member the Board of Directors for The Family Guidance Center of Alabama, most recently holding the position of First Vice President. David was a gifted artist and enjoyed all outdoor activities including family activities at the pool or lake, camping, hiking, climbing, and target shooting, among others.
David and the family have cherished the outpouring of love, prayers, and support over the past year.
A Celebration of Life service is scheduled for Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the sanctuary at Frazer United Methodist Church, 6000 Atlanta Highway, Montgomery, AL 36117. The family will receive visitors in the parlor at Frazer from 12 pm to 2 pm, prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests charitable contributions to The Family Guidance Center of Alabama, 2358 Fairlane Drive, Montgomery, AL 36116, or to a .
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019