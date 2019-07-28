Resources
David C. Crowe


1939 - 2019
David C. Crowe Obituary
David C. Crowe

- - David Crowe, born August 18, 1939, former resident of Montgomery, passed away peacefully in Pensacola, Florida, after an extended illness on July 16th. He is remembered lovingly by his wife of 35 years, Elizabeth McKerlie Crowe; his daughters, Katrina Crowe and Cameron Crowe(all of Pensacola, Fl); brothers, Doug Crowe (Mary Nell) of Prosper, Tx and James Crowe (Debra) of Montgomery; grandchildren, Lara and Mark Medve and Aunt, Eloise Carter of Auburn, Al; as well as special nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy and D.C. Crowe and his sister, Patsy Crowe Cappello. He was remembered at a special visitation service held at Bayview Memorial Park in Pensacola on Monday, July 22.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on July 28, 2019
