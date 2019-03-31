Services
David Dawkins Hataway Obituary
David Dawkins Hataway

Montgomery - David Dawkins Hataway, 92, a resident of Montgomery, Alabama, died on Friday, March 29, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Luther Lee Hataway and Mabel Dawkins Hataway.

He is survived by his wife of seventy years, Faye Norman Hataway; son, David (Sharon) Hataway of Ramer; daughter, Susan (Clynt) Hart of Montgomery; grandchildren, Jennifer (Ron) Blount of Mobile, Elizabeth (Thomas) West of Raleigh, North Carolina, and Katherine Hart of Birmingham; great grandchildren, Perry Elizabeth and Shepherd West of Raleigh, North Carolina.

Mr. Hataway was a member of First Baptist Church and was retired from South Central Bell. He served in the Navy during WWll. After returning from the Navy, he played baseball in the minor leagues to include the Montgomery Rebels for several years.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, from 9:30am-10:30am, at Leak Memory Chapel, with a Graveside Service to follow at 11:00am at Greenwood Cemetery.

Honorary pallbearers will be the members of the Mel Cooper Sunday School Class.

The family would like to thank Rick Richburg for his kind care.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church, 305 S. Perry Street, Montgomery, Alabama 36104.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019
