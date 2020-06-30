David Elton Buckingham
Pike Road - David Elton Buckingham, 83, a resident of Pike Road, AL, passed away on June 27, 2020. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 2:30PM at Greenwood Cemetery with Chaplain Mark Springer officiating.
Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.