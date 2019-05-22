Services
Prattville Memorial Chapel & Memory Gardens
841 Fairview Ave
Prattville, AL 36066
(334) 365-7147
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Funeral service
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Prattville - CONRAD, David John, 72, a resident of Prattville, AL, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, May 20, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 from St. Joseph Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at later date in Arlington National Cemetery. Mr. Conrad served two tours of duty in Vietnam, during which he was awarded the Silver Star, two Bronze Stars, and two Purple Hearts, among other decorations. Dave was a pilot at heart and dedicated his career to flying in the U S Army, the Alabama and Tennessee National Guards, and the Alabama State Troopers. During his service in the State Troopers, Dave was awarded the Lifesaving Award, the Distinguished Service Award, and the Meritorious Service Award. Mr. Conrad is preceded in death by his father, Adrian Conrad; mother Dorothy Bombei Conrad; sisters Kay and Joan Kontkanen Conrad. He is survived by his wife, Mary Jane Conrad of Prattville, AL; two sons, Chris Conrad of Spanish Fort, Alabama and Chad Conrad of Athens, Alabama; four grandchildren, Brooke, Ashley, Bradley and Andrew Conrad; one brother, Allen Conrad; five sisters, Donna Skuodas, Linda Turgeon, Mary Taylor, Jennifer Jordan and Sister Jane Conrad and numerous nieces and nephews; extended family and friends. The family will receive friends at St. Joseph on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on May 22, 2019
