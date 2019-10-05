Services
Ridout's-Brown-Service Prattville Chapel
347 East Main Street
Prattville, AL 36067
(334) 365-5982
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Autaugaville United Methodist Church
Graveside service
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
4:00 PM
Rocky Hill Cemetery
David Leroy Byrd Obituary
David Leroy Byrd

Autaugaville, Al - David Leroy Byrd 58 a resident of Autaugaville, Al passed away Thursday October 3, 2019. He was preceded in death by his son: Chris Byrd, parents: Bill and Irene Byrd, and a brother: Billy Byrd. He is survived by his wife: Debbie Byrd, children: Nicole Byrd and Jessica Byrd, Grandchild: Nathan Byrd. Visitation will be held at Autaugaville United Methodist Church on Sunday October 6th 2019 from 2:00 pm until 3:30 pm. Graveside services will be at 4:00 pm in Rocky Hill Cemetery. The family request to please dress casual.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Oct. 5, 2019
