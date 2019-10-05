|
|
David Leroy Byrd
Autaugaville, Al - David Leroy Byrd 58 a resident of Autaugaville, Al passed away Thursday October 3, 2019. He was preceded in death by his son: Chris Byrd, parents: Bill and Irene Byrd, and a brother: Billy Byrd. He is survived by his wife: Debbie Byrd, children: Nicole Byrd and Jessica Byrd, Grandchild: Nathan Byrd. Visitation will be held at Autaugaville United Methodist Church on Sunday October 6th 2019 from 2:00 pm until 3:30 pm. Graveside services will be at 4:00 pm in Rocky Hill Cemetery. The family request to please dress casual.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Oct. 5, 2019