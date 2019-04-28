|
David Lloyd Jackson
Montgomery - David Lloyd Jackson, 73, of Montgomery, passed away early in the morning April 25, 2019, after a brief illness. David was born to Lloyd and Melba Jackson in San Diego, CA and grew up in Moses Lake, WA. David was the oldest of 7 children. He loved a good joke and never met a stranger. He lived a life in service to others, often the first to show up to help and the last to leave. David served in the United States Army. He loved his country and worked to defend and protect our freedoms. He was a dedicated member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and among other positions served faithfully as Scout Master, Bishop, High Councilman, and Primary teacher. David was a loving husband, dedicated father, and a fierce friend. He is preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his wife Sharon Widdison Jackson; his children Angela Stewart (David), Jodi Purser (William), Robyn Dresen, Robert Jackson (Pam), Catherine England (Tim), Jeremy Jackson (Jessica), Lloyd Michael Jackson (Erin), and Mark Jackson (Mikelle); 28 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild on the way; his sisters: Sue Pahl and Jeanne Virgin, and his brothers: Robert, James, Thomas and Scott Jackson. There will be a viewing held at Leak Memory at 945 Lincoln Rd., Montgomery, on Monday, April 29th from 6-8pm. Tuesday there will be a viewing at 1pm followed by a funeral service at 2pm at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel at 3460 Carter Hill Rd., Montgomery.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Apr. 28, 2019