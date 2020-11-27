David "Pop" Oliver Watson, Sr.
Dec. 30, 1927 - Nov. 24, 2020
David "Pop" Watson, Sr. was born December 30, 1927 in Moshannon, Pennsylvania. He passed from this life November 24, 2020 after a short illness, NOT COVID 19.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Frances Watson; a brother, Don of Pennsylvania; and his first wife, Margueritte Wilson Watson of Birmingham.
Left to mourn his passing are his wife, Corinne of Prattville; his daughter, Cynthia Watson Townley of Tallassee; his son, David O. Watson, Jr and wife Cheryl of Prattville; his step-son, Cyril Gay and wife Corrine of Bethesda, Maryland; his step-daughter, Valerie Bufford and husband Keith of Auburn; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Pop is also survived by his brother Dan Watson and wife Shirley and brother Kay of Pennsylvania.
His broad life experiences included retiring from the U.S. Marine Corps as a First Sergeant, which included being selected as a member of the Honor Guard assigned to the 1947-1949 Freedom Train that travelled the United States displaying the original documents which founded our Nation. Pop also spent many years as a Pelham Police Officer, ultimately rising to the rank of Chief of Police.
The family will receive friends on Monday, November 30, 2020 from 11:00 am to 11:30 am at Currie-Jefferson Funeral Home in Hoover. A Graveside Service will follow at 11:30 am at Jefferson Memorial Gardens, South in Hoover. The family requests memorials in Pop's honor be made to the American Cancer Society
, Folds of Honor or your favorite charity
. SEMPER FIDELIS!
The family extends our heartfelt gratitude to all the Healthcare professionals who assisted Pop during his illness.