Services
Phillips-Riley Funeral Home
2284 West Fairview Avenue
Montgomery, AL 36108
(334) 263-0477
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Word of Life
3325 Woodley Rd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Deaconess Lawrence
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deaconess Daisy Lawrence

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deaconess Daisy Lawrence Obituary
Deaconess Daisy Lawrence

Montgomery - Deaconess Daisy Lawrence, a resident of Montgomery, Alabama expired on August 17, 2019. Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11 am. at the Word of Life 3325 Woodley Rd. with Bishop John L. Dasher officiating. Interment at Friendship Baptist Church Ramer, Alabama. Daisy leaves to cherish her memories to two daughters; Alfreda McPherson and Lashawn(James) McNeil Sr., two sons Charles(Cherry) Lawrence Jr. and Marcus Allen Lawrence, four brothers; Bennie(Connie), Milton, Billy(Sandra), and Will McPherson, six sisters; Marie McCain, Lilly Thomas, MaryHelen McPherson, Brenda Ann Gamble, Wilma McPherson and Linda(Shelly) Jesse and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deaconess's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Phillips-Riley Funeral Home
Download Now