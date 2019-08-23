|
Deaconess Daisy Lawrence
Montgomery - Deaconess Daisy Lawrence, a resident of Montgomery, Alabama expired on August 17, 2019. Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11 am. at the Word of Life 3325 Woodley Rd. with Bishop John L. Dasher officiating. Interment at Friendship Baptist Church Ramer, Alabama. Daisy leaves to cherish her memories to two daughters; Alfreda McPherson and Lashawn(James) McNeil Sr., two sons Charles(Cherry) Lawrence Jr. and Marcus Allen Lawrence, four brothers; Bennie(Connie), Milton, Billy(Sandra), and Will McPherson, six sisters; Marie McCain, Lilly Thomas, MaryHelen McPherson, Brenda Ann Gamble, Wilma McPherson and Linda(Shelly) Jesse and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Aug. 23, 2019