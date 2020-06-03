Dean Louis Hines
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dean Louis Hines

Dean Louis Hines 63, passed on May 27, 2020. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday June 6, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. from Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church, Rev. Walter E. Ellis, Pastor, with Pastor Jamal Browder, Eulogist. The burial will follow in the Sharpe Cemetery.

PEACE MORTUARY & FUNERAL SERVICES, 3048 DORCHESTER DRIVE, MONTGOMERY, AL 36116, 334-356-7162




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved