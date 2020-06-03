Or Copy this URL to Share

Dean Louis Hines 63, passed on May 27, 2020. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday June 6, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. from Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church, Rev. Walter E. Ellis, Pastor, with Pastor Jamal Browder, Eulogist. The burial will follow in the Sharpe Cemetery.



