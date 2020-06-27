Deanie Thompson

Deanie ThompsonMontgomery - On June 21st, heaven welcomed Deanie W. Thompson into the loving arms of her Savior and Lord Jesus Christ. She is preceded in death by her parents, Homer and Leolen Welch, her husband Paul B. McClain, her husband O. M. (Tommy) Thompson, and her daughter Laura McClain. Survivors include her son Brad McClain, her son Linwood McClain (wife Debora), her eight grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. Deanie was a lady of many talents. She graduated from Furman University in South Carolina and had a career in the Montgomery Public School System as a first grade teacher. She was an accomplished artist and blessed many groups with her "chalk talks", that illustrated biblical lessons. As a loving wife, mother and grandmother, she instilled a strong Christian foundation in her family. Deanie was a faithful church member, where she led Bible studies, taught Sunday School and served in almost every capacity available. She impacted the lives of hundreds of people who came to know Christ through the testimony of her life.Living a full and fruitful ninety-four years, Deanie achieved her final "Victory in Jesus", crossing over into that place that has been prepared for her and all the believing saints. We are blessed by her life and the legacy she has left that continues to direct us to Christ.