Deborah Causey
Montgomery - Deborah Ann (Doswell) Causey, age 63, passed away on June 9, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Floyd (Peanut) Causey, son Josh Causey (Amanda), daughter Caitlin Smith (Zane), parents Glenn and Pat Doswell, grandsons Gabe, Hayden, Kyser, and Maddox, brother Tony Doswell, and numerous other relatives. Funeral service will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. with visitation one hour prior to service, Luanne Houser officiating, at Wadsworth Baptist Church. It is located at 2780 AL-143 Deatsville, AL 36022. Pallbearers will be Gabe Causey, Jake Causey, Corey Sanders, Austin Tatum, Alan Wark, and Matt Porter with Hayden Causey as an honorary pallbearer. Debbie loved her job at AUM as a secretary before she medically retired. She was a loving wife, daughter, and grandmother. She loved hummingbirds, sunflowers, and Elvis. She loved her family more than anything. Being an amputee, she was a big supporter of the Wounded Warriors Foundation, so in lieu of flowers, any donation in her honor would be appreciated. Online condolences may be shared at: www.leak-mc.com
Montgomery - Deborah Ann (Doswell) Causey, age 63, passed away on June 9, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Floyd (Peanut) Causey, son Josh Causey (Amanda), daughter Caitlin Smith (Zane), parents Glenn and Pat Doswell, grandsons Gabe, Hayden, Kyser, and Maddox, brother Tony Doswell, and numerous other relatives. Funeral service will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. with visitation one hour prior to service, Luanne Houser officiating, at Wadsworth Baptist Church. It is located at 2780 AL-143 Deatsville, AL 36022. Pallbearers will be Gabe Causey, Jake Causey, Corey Sanders, Austin Tatum, Alan Wark, and Matt Porter with Hayden Causey as an honorary pallbearer. Debbie loved her job at AUM as a secretary before she medically retired. She was a loving wife, daughter, and grandmother. She loved hummingbirds, sunflowers, and Elvis. She loved her family more than anything. Being an amputee, she was a big supporter of the Wounded Warriors Foundation, so in lieu of flowers, any donation in her honor would be appreciated. Online condolences may be shared at: www.leak-mc.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.