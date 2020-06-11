Deborah Causey
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Deborah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Deborah Causey

Montgomery - Deborah Ann (Doswell) Causey, age 63, passed away on June 9, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Floyd (Peanut) Causey, son Josh Causey (Amanda), daughter Caitlin Smith (Zane), parents Glenn and Pat Doswell, grandsons Gabe, Hayden, Kyser, and Maddox, brother Tony Doswell, and numerous other relatives. Funeral service will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. with visitation one hour prior to service, Luanne Houser officiating, at Wadsworth Baptist Church. It is located at 2780 AL-143 Deatsville, AL 36022. Pallbearers will be Gabe Causey, Jake Causey, Corey Sanders, Austin Tatum, Alan Wark, and Matt Porter with Hayden Causey as an honorary pallbearer. Debbie loved her job at AUM as a secretary before she medically retired. She was a loving wife, daughter, and grandmother. She loved hummingbirds, sunflowers, and Elvis. She loved her family more than anything. Being an amputee, she was a big supporter of the Wounded Warriors Foundation, so in lieu of flowers, any donation in her honor would be appreciated. Online condolences may be shared at: www.leak-mc.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Visitation
10:00 AM
Wadsworth Baptist Church
Send Flowers
JUN
15
Service
11:00 AM
Wadsworth Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
3342726501
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved