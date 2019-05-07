|
Debra "Debbie" Susan Benton
Tallassee - Debra "Debbie" Susan Benton, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama passed away on Saturday, May 4th, 2019 at the age of 66. Funeral services will be held Monday, May 6, 2019 at 2 PM at First Baptist Church Tallassee with Brother Derek Gentle officiating. Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery, Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing. Ms. Benton is survived by her children, Ashley (Cliff) Jones and Jason Benton; six grandchildren, Colby (Paige) Jones, Abigail Jones, Emily Jones, Katlyn Benton, Kennedy Benton, and Meri Katherine Benton; mother, Mary Alice Ledbetter; brothers and sisters, Junior (Mary Lois) Ledbetter, Rodney (Geraldine) Ledbetter and Donna (James) Stroud; nieces and nephews, Jamie (Glenn) Davis, Sandy (Farrell) Willis, Marty (Stefanie) Ledbetter, Chad (Amy) Ledbetter, Lori Schonberger, Monty (Christy) Ledbetter and Chris (Jennifer) Ledbetter and other great nieces and nephews. She is preceeded in death by her father, Hosea Ledbetter and nephew, Clint Stroud. Debbie retired from Auburn University after 25 years of service. She loved her job as graduation manager and athletic academic coordinator. She was recognized as an honorary football coach in 1999. She loved the Auburn Tigers! Ms. Benton played a vital role in her family and was loved deeply. Debbie was a breast cancer survivor of 27 years and we celebrate the years of endurance and strength she displayed. The Lord has poured out a multitude of blessings and grace through the years of Debbie's life. The family will receive friends at First Baptist Church on Monday, May 6th, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing, Tallassee, Alabama
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on May 7, 2019