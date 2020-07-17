Mr. Delbert B. Madison II
Montgomery - Mr. Delbert B. Madison II a resident of Montgomery, AL, transitioned on July 14, 2020. Graveside Services will be held Monday, July 20, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. from the Alabama Heritage Cemetery, with Brother Ron Simmons Sr., officiating. The Graveside Services will be Live Streamed on the Peace Mortuary's Facebook Page. In lieu of flowers please make donations by mail or online to The Muscular Dystrophy Association
(MDA) in Delbert Madison II name at www.mda.org
. By mail-MDA700 Century Park S #225, Birmingham, AL 35226.