Graveside service
Saturday, May 23, 2020
12:00 PM
Lily Baptist Church
Della Bea Martin


1928 - 2020
Della Bea Martin Obituary
Della Bea Martin

Letohatchee - Mrs. Della Bea Martin, A resident of Letohatchee, AL, 92, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 17, 2020.

Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 12:00 Noon from Lily Baptist Church, Rev. Fletcher Fountain, officiating. All attendees must wear a mask and be social distances.

She was born February 18, 1928 to the late Jackson and Candace Smith in Letohatchee, AL She was one of nine children.

She was a member of Lily Missionary Baptist Church, Letohatchee, AL. She was a former member of the choir and attended church regularly until her health failed. She was also a dedicated volunteer for the Lowndes County Preschool Head Start Program in the early years.

She had a special love for children. Her house was always full of the neighborhood children.

She was married to Willie Martin. To this union, twelve children were born. One son (Jimmy) preceded her in death.

She leaves behind to cherish her memories, husband of 73 years, Wille (Rump). Children, Ruth (Rueben) Washington; Barbara (Elijah) Jackson; Mattie (MC) Powell; Clara Oliver; Ophelia (Ozell) Vickers, Curtis(Janet)Martin; Winston Martin; Christine (Karl) Smith; Debra (Dwayne) Yelder; Janice (Ted) Lawson and Melinda Franklin. Twenty-four grandchildren, Forty great grandchildren; twenty-two great-great grandchildren including two grandchildren who she raised as her own, Cedric and Monica Martin. Three sister-in-laws, three brother-in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from May 21 to May 22, 2020
