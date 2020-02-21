Resources
Della L. Seymour

Della L. Seymour Obituary
Della L. Seymour

Della L. Seymour, Age 87, Goshen, AL, died Thursday February 20, 2020 at her home. Memorial Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday February 29, 2020 at Goshen Baptist Church, in Goshen, AL. Family will receive friends Saturday at 9:30 AM, 30 minutes before the memorial service at the Church. Rev. Jeremy Bunnell and Rev. Hugh Sikes will officiate.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Ronald T. Seymour; daughter, Ronda Seymour Tuggle; son Richard S. Seymour; brothers Will H. Layton and Thomas M. Layton; brother-in-law H.B. Sikes Sr; and sister-in-law, Sarah Worth Folmar Huffman,

She is Survived by her daughter Daphne S. & Michael Worley; son-in-law Ralph "Buddy" (Teresa) Tuggle; daughter-in-law Coleen Enochs; grandchildren, Richard W. Tuggle and Carley Seymour; Great-Grand-Child Scarlett Mae Seymour; sister Sarah L. Sikes, sister-in-law Pat Layton, Nephews and Nieces, Hugh (Suzanne) Sikes Jr, Dr Robert Sikes, Thom (Jane) Sikes, Dr Rebecca (Neil Simmons) Layton, Thomas H.(Gabrielle) Layton, Will (Angie) Layton, Angela (Michael) Scott , David (Barbara) Huffman, and Gordon (Debbie) Huffman.

In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to the Goshen Baptist Church Building Fund: PO Box 128 Goshen, AL 36035.

Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Feb. 21 to Feb. 26, 2020
