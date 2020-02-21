|
|
Della L. Seymour
Della L. Seymour, Age 87, Goshen, AL, died Thursday February 20, 2020 at her home. Memorial Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday February 29, 2020 at Goshen Baptist Church, in Goshen, AL. Family will receive friends Saturday at 9:30 AM, 30 minutes before the memorial service at the Church. Rev. Jeremy Bunnell and Rev. Hugh Sikes will officiate.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Ronald T. Seymour; daughter, Ronda Seymour Tuggle; son Richard S. Seymour; brothers Will H. Layton and Thomas M. Layton; brother-in-law H.B. Sikes Sr; and sister-in-law, Sarah Worth Folmar Huffman,
She is Survived by her daughter Daphne S. & Michael Worley; son-in-law Ralph "Buddy" (Teresa) Tuggle; daughter-in-law Coleen Enochs; grandchildren, Richard W. Tuggle and Carley Seymour; Great-Grand-Child Scarlett Mae Seymour; sister Sarah L. Sikes, sister-in-law Pat Layton, Nephews and Nieces, Hugh (Suzanne) Sikes Jr, Dr Robert Sikes, Thom (Jane) Sikes, Dr Rebecca (Neil Simmons) Layton, Thomas H.(Gabrielle) Layton, Will (Angie) Layton, Angela (Michael) Scott , David (Barbara) Huffman, and Gordon (Debbie) Huffman.
In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to the Goshen Baptist Church Building Fund: PO Box 128 Goshen, AL 36035.
To sign the online guest register please visit us online at dillardfh.com.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Feb. 21 to Feb. 26, 2020