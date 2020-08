Delois Anderson

Or Copy this URL to Share

Montgomery - Mrs. Delois A. Brown Anderson, a resident of Montgomery, Alabama transitioned on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Brookwood Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama. Visitation Service will be Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm, at Macedonia Miracle Kingdom & Worship Center, 3070 Selma Highway. Celebration Service is limited to Invitation Only. The service will be livestream via Macedonia Miracle Kingdom & Worship Center Facebook page.









