Delores Moore Campbell
Montgomery - Ms. Delores Moore Campbell, age 89, a resident of Montgomery, AL expired June 9, 2020. Graveside services will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. from Kindle Baptist Church Memorial Cemetery, 3353 Ashley Road. Montgomery, AL 36108 with Reverend Calvin McTier, Ph.D., officiating.
Montgomery - Ms. Delores Moore Campbell, age 89, a resident of Montgomery, AL expired June 9, 2020. Graveside services will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. from Kindle Baptist Church Memorial Cemetery, 3353 Ashley Road. Montgomery, AL 36108 with Reverend Calvin McTier, Ph.D., officiating.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.