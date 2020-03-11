|
Delores Yvonne Thompson
Montgomery - Thompson, Delores Yvonne, 56, a resident of Montgomery, AL, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 5:00PM - 7:00PM at Leak Memory Chapel. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 10:00AM at Leak Memory Chapel with Rev. Jim Wilson officiating. Burial will be in Montgomery Memorial Cemetery. Yvonne was a 1981 graduate of Sidney Lanier High School. She was a member of Valley Park Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School and sang in the choir. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxillary Unit 2. Yvonne had many hobbies, including cooking, recipes, singing, and travelling, especially to the beach and mountains. Yvonne worked at Montgomery Otolaryngology for 18 years. She loved her family, but above all she loved her Lord and Savior. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her. Yvonne is survived by her parents, Coley Fred Thompson and Delores Thompson; brothers, Jeff Thompson (Teresa), Craig Thompson (Phyllis); and nieces and nephews, Alan Thompson, Ivey Thompson Bales, Ashlen Thompson, Rachael Thompson, Trent Thompson, Justin McAlister, and Jared McAlister. Pallbearers will be Kirk Harbin, Jr., Randy Pollard, Billy Gordon, Trent Thompson, Alan Thompson, and Ken Jones. Honorary pallbearers will be Rob Jones, Steve Thompson and Marty Land. The family would like to thank Amedysis Home Health and Tiffany Little and Ryan Levinson, for extra care and compassion they gave to Yvonne. The family would also like to thank the Doctors and Coworkers at Jackson Otolaryngology for their love and support for Yvonne during her illness. Thanks also to Linda Agerton for special help. Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions can be made to Cancer Treatment Centers of America in memory of Delores Yvonne Thompson.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020