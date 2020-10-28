Delories Riddlebarger



Dalton, GA - Mrs. Delories Riddlebarger, died Sunday, Oct. 25th in Dalton, Georgia. She was 85. A resident of Royal Oaks Retirement Community, Mrs. Riddlebarger, known as "Dee" to friends, moved to Dalton following the 2007 death of her husband, United States Air Force Colonel Samuel E. Riddlebarger. They had lived in Prattville, Alabama since 1984.



Visitation will be from 5 until 7 PM at Nicely Funeral Home in Clifton Forge, VA, to be followed by funeral services on Saturday at 2 PM. Interment will follow at Mt. Moriah Cemetery in Eagle Rock, VA.









