Deloris E. Harrell
Montgomery - Ms. Deloris E. Harrell a resident of Montgomery, AL expired June 4, 2020. Graveside services will be held Friday, June 12, 2020 at 12:00 noon from Woodley Memorial Cemetery.
Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.