|
|
Denise Webber
Montgomery - Denise McClellan Webber, "Mama D", born January 13, 1924, was called home May 14, 2020. A family graveside service will be held on Monday, May 14, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery. Grandsons will serve as Pallbearers. Due to this season of uncertainty, the family will be unable to celebrate her life as they would like, but will nevertheless, embrace the legacy of her love for generations to come. She was preceded in death by her parents Lula and Charles Christopher McClellan. Arthur Pelzer Webber, (her husband of 45 years), Arthur Pelzer (Bubber) Webber, her sisters Clarice McClellan Phillips, Louise Copeland and brother, Leon Copeland. She is survived by her three children, Camilla Webber Prince, William Howland Webber (Billy), Denise (Sissy)Webber McClinton (Joel David "Buddy"), nieces, Patricia Phillips Hogue and Lois Phillips. Also, nine grandchildren, each one blessed to be her 'favorite', James Wells Rutland IV (Rachel), Arthur Pelzer (Bubber)Rutland (Marilana), Elizabeth Rutland Weigle (Reed), Joel David McClinton (Jenny), Christopher Pelzer McClinton (Emily) Stephanie McClinton Sealock (Scott), Britton McClinton Bass (Robert), William (Will) Howland Webber (Hallie) and Edwin Hoke (Buddy)Sullivan. And 23 GREAT grandchildren have also known the gift of her love and affection. Mama D was a member of Trinity Presbyterian church for 76 years. Her favorite hymn was "Holy, Holy, Holy". At a time when she realized her mind was failing, she was drawn to this quote, " And I said to the man who stood at the gate of the year: 'Give me a light that I might tread safely into the unknown', and he replied ' Go out into the darkness and put your hand in the hand of God. That shall be to you, better than light, and safer than a known way'….and so she did. She loved life, people, and especially young people and children. Her attributes were many. She was Strong, Positive, Enthusiastic , Energetic, Encouraging and never complained. A blessing to all who knew her.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from May 16 to May 17, 2020