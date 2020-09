Dennie RewisMontgomery - Dennie Edward Rewis, 81, passed away September 4, 2020. A heavy equipment operator, Dennie was known best for his love of family/friends, pets and stock car racing. A public visitation is set for Tuesday, September 8 from 5:00-7:00 pm at Leak Memory Chapel. A chapel service at Leak Memory will be observed on Wednesday, September 9 at 11:00 am followed by a committal in Greenwood Cemetery. On line condolences for the Rewis family may be shared at www.Leak-MC.com