Dennis Lee Spaeth
Equality - Dennis Lee Spaeth, 59, of Equality, passed away on July 12, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents David and Arlene Spaeth; former wife Pamela J. Spaeth. He is survived by his wife, Susan Spaeth; children, Stephanie Daniels (Donny), Stephen Sims (Laura), Brandi Sims Myrick (Richard); grandchildren, Blake Myrick, Braden Stephens, Hope Sims, Boak Sims, Carlee Sides, Walt Myrick, Allyson Daniels, Tripp Sims and Grayson Myrick; brother, Bobby Spaeth (Vera) and sister, Karen Spaeth and sister in law, Kathy Martin (Ernie). Dennis is a past member of Eastmont Baptist Church and a current member of Santuck Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon. He served on the Board of Baptist Hospice and a member of the Gideon Internationals. Dennis was also the President of Innovative Graphic Solutions. Services for Dennis will be Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 1:30 PM with a visitation from 11:30-1:30 at Eastmont Baptist Church, Montgomery. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Family will receive flowers but donations may also be made to Baptist Hospice.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on July 14, 2019