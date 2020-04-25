|
|
Derek DeWayne Thomas
Montgomery - On January 29, 1969, Jesse and Thelma Thomas were blessed with a bundle of joy, their eighth child, Derek Dewayne Thomas. We dare say that they knew at the time of his birth that he would touch so many lives in such a positive manner. His life's journey began in Montgomery, Alabama as one of ten siblings. His short life was full of love and excitement, nurtured by the watchful and caring eye of his loving parents and siblings. As Derek entered adulthood, he decided to dedicate his life to his heavenly father, Jehovah God, and on June 15, 1985, he was baptized, and thus, became one of Jehovah's Witnesses.
In October 1985, Derek met the love of his life, Kristine DeAnna Wethington, and they were united in marriage on December 9, 1987. To that union, they were blessed with five children: Tiffany Ann Thomas; Derek Dewayne (Karla) Thomas, Jr; Jesse William (Deseray) Thomas; Jordan Andrew (LaToya) Thomas; Amanda Marie (James) Thomas. Eighteen grandchildren: (Tiffany) Sennecca, Amerrica, Sirr, India; (Derek Jr.) Karter and one on the way; (Jesse) Jeweliana, Aniyah, Jesse; (Jordan) JaBrae, J'Arius, Joyiah, Jordan, Derek; (Amanda) Miranda, Bentley, Jeremiah, Jakayla and James.
Other immediate family members who cherished Derek's life and love are his loving parents, Jesse and Thelma Thomas; Siblings: Jerome (Cheryl) Thomas; Spencer Thomas; Sandra Hill; Melvie (Denise) Thomas; Deborah (Ricky) Cunningham; Tracey (Michael) Hill; Milton (Tanya) Thomas; Valorie Dowd of Atlanta, GA; Noah Patrick (Cammie) Thomas; Edward (Ruth) Thomas; and Katrina Denise Thomas. Mother-In-Law, Irma (Roger) Magnuson (New Mexico). Several Aunts and Uncles: Devoted Aunt, Dr. Dorothy P. Riggins-Allen and Ted Allen (Montgomery, AL); Mary and Henry Williams (Caty, TX); Eunice and Ollie Harmon (Chicago, IL); Sarah and Benjamin Thompson (Canton, OH); Elhannah & Clarice Thomas (Atlanta, GA); Noah Thomas (Montgomery, AL); Evonne and Benjamin Woody (Prattville, AL); Barbara and Timothy Brown (Houston, TX); Samuel Davis (Wetumpka, AL). Twenty-two nieces and nephews, along with a host of great nieces, nephews, cousins and many, many dear friends.
A graveside service will be held at Alabama Heritage Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. The family will begin greeting guest at the graveside at 12:30 p.m. To view the service through Zoom please log in at 12:45 p.m. to the following link, https://tinyurl.com/derekthomas. To offer online condolences please visit www.alabamaheritagefh.com
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020