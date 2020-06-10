Derrick Fitzpatrick
Montgomery - Mr. Derrick Fitzpatrick a resident of Montgomery, AL expired June 7, 2020. Graveside services will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 12:00 noon from Oakwood Annex Cemetery.
Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.