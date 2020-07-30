Derrick Smith

1/1
Montgomery - SMITH, Derrick D. 52, born in Chicago, Illinois on September 8, 1967, became a longtime resident of Montgomery, Alabama, died at Baptist East Hospital on July 15, 2020 after a long-term illness. He is survived by his wife Sandra D. Smith. A Celebrations of Life Graveside Service will be held at Alabama Heritage Cemetery on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Elder Bennie L. Smith and Pastor Jed Carnes officiating. Expressions of Love can be sent to P.O. Box 11362, Montgomery, Al 36111. Please see Alabama Heritage Funeral Home at: alabamaheritage@dignitymemorial.com for detailed information. Visitation will be held at Alabama Heritage Funeral Home on Friday from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.




