Dewey Best
Montgomery, AL - Dewey Elkanah Best, age 88, of Montgomery, Alabama passed away on Friday December 27, 2019. Dewey was born August 30, 1931 in Crenshaw county to Charlie Best and Lillian White Best. A visitation for Mr. Best is set for Thursday, January 2 at 11:30 am at Eastern Hills Baptist Church. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 1:00 pm and services will conclude with a burial at Greenwood Cemetery. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Miriam M. Best; daughters Patricia (Steve) Ward, Kathy (Eddie) Eckermann, Darla (Steve) Perry and Angela (Robert) Simmons; siblings Ruby Horne and Paul Best as well as a multitude of grandchildren and great grandchildren. Dewey is preceded in death by his parents and brothers A J Best, T J Best and Frank Best. After a tour of duty with the Air Force, Mr. Best returned to work and established a career with the US Postal Service where he retired as a manager of PEDC training for Montgomery area. He enjoyed hunting, bowling, gardening and most especially Alabama football. A charter member of the Blue and Gray Softball Association, he was active into his '80s. The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to his dedicated care-givers: Sylvia Riley, Sherry Levett and Patte Clark. Active pallbearers will be Jeremy Enfinger, Aaron Eckermann, Adam Enfinger, Cole Pinkston, Alex Simmons and Thomas Kilzer. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.Leak-MC.com for the Best family.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Dec. 29 to Dec. 31, 2019