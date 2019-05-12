Services
Graveside service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Greenwood Cemetery
Montgomery, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dewie Herring
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dewie Mae Haney Herring

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dewie Mae Haney Herring Obituary
Dewie Mae Haney Herring

Montgomery - Herring, Dewie Mae Haney, 82, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at her home in Montgomery, Alabama. She was born on September 1, 1936, to the late Albert Tate Haney and Daisy Bell Hollingshead Haney of Hayneville, Alabama. She was married to Donald Ray Herring, Sr. for 65 years.

Dewie is preceded by her two sons, Donald "Donnie" Ray Herring Jr. and James "Glenn" Herring, as well as one brother Henry "Burt" Haney.

She is survived by her husband Donald Ray Herring, Sr., her sister Mary Belle Haney McGinty and brother Thomas Daniel Haney; three grandsons, Brandon Heath Herring (Kelly), Ross Hunter Herring and Parker Herring; one granddaughter, Lindsey Herring Romanelli (Rocco); and one great grandson, Brock Ethan Herring.

She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Greenwood Cemetery in Montgomery, Alabama.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that a donation be made in Dewie's name to Kindred Hospice, 7075 Halcyon Park Drive, Montgomery, AL 36117.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.