Dewie Mae Haney Herring
Montgomery - Herring, Dewie Mae Haney, 82, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at her home in Montgomery, Alabama. She was born on September 1, 1936, to the late Albert Tate Haney and Daisy Bell Hollingshead Haney of Hayneville, Alabama. She was married to Donald Ray Herring, Sr. for 65 years.
Dewie is preceded by her two sons, Donald "Donnie" Ray Herring Jr. and James "Glenn" Herring, as well as one brother Henry "Burt" Haney.
She is survived by her husband Donald Ray Herring, Sr., her sister Mary Belle Haney McGinty and brother Thomas Daniel Haney; three grandsons, Brandon Heath Herring (Kelly), Ross Hunter Herring and Parker Herring; one granddaughter, Lindsey Herring Romanelli (Rocco); and one great grandson, Brock Ethan Herring.
She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Greenwood Cemetery in Montgomery, Alabama.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that a donation be made in Dewie's name to Kindred Hospice, 7075 Halcyon Park Drive, Montgomery, AL 36117.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on May 12, 2019