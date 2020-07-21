Mrs. Di was such a blessing to every child at New Generation!!!! There is not a child that ever came through those doors that didn't love Mrs. Di and her cooking!!!! She was not only special to those children but to their parents as well!! Heaven definitely gained an angel and I am sure she and my Mom have been talking up a storm. My condolences are sent to her family. RIP Mrs. Di and feed all of your new heavenly friends. Love Always Sandra

Sandra Miller

Coworker