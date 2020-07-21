1/1
Dianne Estelle Thomas McGhee
Dianne Estelle Thomas McGhee

Montgomery - MCGHEE, Dianne Estelle Thomas, a resident of Montgomery, AL, passed away July 18, 2020. Graveside and burial service will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Greenwood Cemetery with Pastor Harlan F. Cummings officiating. The staff of E. G. Cummings Memorial Funeral Home directing. Public visitation will be Friday, July 24, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Covid -19 social distancing and mandated facemask will be required.






Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Jul. 21 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
01:00 - 06:00 PM
E. G. Cummings Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
JUL
25
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Greenwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
E. G. Cummings Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
1120 Bragg Street
Montgomery, AL 36108
(334) 265-9221
Memories & Condolences
July 22, 2020
You were one of the happiest people I ever met. You helped raise my children and me. You will always be loved. My thoughts and prayers are with your family. We new generation alumni will always love you.
Chris Eiland
Friend
July 22, 2020
Heaven has gained a fine woman. She was always the best. She helped raise me as a kid then helped with my children. Always smiling and loved cutting up with her. You will always be loved. My thoughts and prayers with the family.
Chris Eiland
Friend
July 22, 2020
Nothing but beautiful memories from the First grade thru the eight at Nazareth Catholic School, May God Bless the family.
John Ashley
Classmate
July 22, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. We will keep you in our prayers.

Sabe and Marsha Williams
Friend
July 22, 2020
Mrs. Di was such a blessing to every child at New Generation!!!! There is not a child that ever came through those doors that didn't love Mrs. Di and her cooking!!!! She was not only special to those children but to their parents as well!! Heaven definitely gained an angel and I am sure she and my Mom have been talking up a storm. My condolences are sent to her family. RIP Mrs. Di and feed all of your new heavenly friends. Love Always Sandra
Sandra Miller
Coworker
