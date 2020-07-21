Dianne Estelle Thomas McGhee
Montgomery - MCGHEE, Dianne Estelle Thomas, a resident of Montgomery, AL, passed away July 18, 2020. Graveside and burial service will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Greenwood Cemetery with Pastor Harlan F. Cummings officiating. The staff of E. G. Cummings Memorial Funeral Home directing. Public visitation will be Friday, July 24, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Covid -19 social distancing and mandated facemask will be required.