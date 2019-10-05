Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
Dianne Hamilton


1940 - 2019
Dianne Hamilton Obituary
Dianne Hamilton

Montgomery - Dianne Parrish Hamilton, age 79, of Montgomery, Alabama passed away on Thursday October 3, 2019. Dianne was born June 27, 1940 in Columbus, GA but grew up in Opp, AL. She is preceded in death by her parents: William "Bill" Parrish and Fannie Bussey Parrish. Mrs. Hamilton is survived by her husband of 40+ years, Norman Hamilton. A graduate of Opp High School and South Eastern Cosmetology, she became a cosmetology instructor and business owner. Dianne's role within the profession included serving on the State Board of Cosmetology. Her love for world wide travel was only surpassed by her love for her dogs. Dianne was also known as an art enthusiast also. A visitation for Mrs. Hamilton is set for Sunday, October 6, 1:00 pm at Leak Memory Chapel. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2:00 pm with interment to follow in Opp, AL. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.Leak-MC.com for the Hamilton family.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Oct. 5, 2019
