Dianne PodzamskyPrattville - Dianne S. Podzamsky, 76, of Prattville, passed away June 6, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Don Podzamsky; children, Denise Jezewski (fiancé' Paul Spears), Dean Podzamsky (Stacey); grandchildren, William Podzamsky, Emma Podzamsky and step grandchildren, Geoffery Dutra; her siblings, Don Schaefer (Becky), Corla Schaefer, John C. Schaefer, Randall Schaefer Leslie "Les" Schaefer and Cynthia Johnson (Peter). ). Dianne was preceded in death by her parents, John Jacob "Jack" and Bernadine Schaefer. Dianne was the long time catering manager of the Whitley Hotel in Montgomery. Dianne will always be remembered a person who was always willing to do things for her family and friends. She was deeply loved and will be deeply missed. Dianne will be interned at Alabama National Cemetery in private family service. Family would like to invite any friends and family to please stop by the Podzamsky home to pay your condolences. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to the Leukemia Foundation or a hospice group of your choice.