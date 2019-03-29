|
|
Dimitrios Polizos
Montgomery - Dimitrios Gus Polizos, Alabama State Representative, age 68, of Montgomery, AL, died Wednesday, March 27, 2019. He was born in Montgomery on August 14, 1950. He was the son of the late Gus V. Polizos and Kiki Hirras Polizos. He was a lifelong member of the Greek Orthodox Church of the Annunciation. Rep. Polizos was a loyal friend to many people from both his private and professional life. His interest in owning a small business combined with his passion for the food service industry led him to follow in his father's footsteps in the restaurant business. He owned several food establishments over a span of 44 years, including The Pub in Montgomery Mall, Capitol Grill, and finally Mr. Gus' on Atlanta Highway which he opened in 2003. Additionally, Rep. Polizos was very passionate about public service. He was elected Montgomery County Commissioner of District 3 and served from 2004-2013. Following this, he was elected to the Alabama House of Representatives District 74 where he served from 2013 until his death. He was a lifelong member of the Order of AHEPA (American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association) where he served in the past as President and District Governor. AHEPA is a philanthropic organization supporting many national projects including the AHEPA National Housing Corporation. This corporation is one of the largest providers of affordable housing for the elderly with 95 apartment communities in 21 states. Rep. Polizos served on the board for the AHEPA Penelope Apartments in Hoover, Alabama, and as President of the AHEPA Chapter 23 Senior Apartments in Montgomery. As part of his duties, he served on the Board of Directors for the AHEPA National Housing Corporation. Rep. Polizos is survived by his loving wife, Dorothy Ann Gibbons Caver Polizos; his mother, Kiki Hirras Polizos; daughter Kiki (Nikolaos) Kipreos of Richmond, VA; and sons Pete (Ashli) Polizos of Birmingham, AL, and Dean Polizos of Richmond, VA. He is also survived by five grandchildren: Eleni and Stefanos Kipreos, and James, Andrew and Adelyn Polizos; brother Dr. Victor G. (Christina) Polizos of Atlanta, GA; sister Magdalene P. Calambakas of Montgomery, AL; niece Georgea Polizos, nephew Constantine (Andrea) Polizos, and niece Constance Calambakas. Visitation will be at Leak Memory Chapel, Friday, March 29, 2019 from 5:00 PM-7:00 PM with Trisagion (prayer service) to follow at 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be at the Greek Orthodox Church of Montgomery, 1721 Mt. Meigs Rd., Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Greek Orthodox Church of Montgomery, AL.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Mar. 29, 2019