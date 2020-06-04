Dizzie D. Maull
Dizzie D. Maull, 81, passed away on May 26, 2020. Graveside services will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020 @ 11:00 a.m. at Grant Cemetery in Hayneville, AL with Rev. Dwight Johnson officiating. Bell Funeral Home-Hayneville, AL directing.
Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.